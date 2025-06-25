San Diego State football lands commitment from 3-star Texas recruit
San Diego State football has added another three-star edge rusher from the class of 2026 with the commitment of Alijah Lash of Eaton High School in Haslet, Texas.
Lash picked the Aztecs over 16 other schools, most of them closer to his Texas home. He did receive offers from Mountain West rivals UNLV and New Mexico, as well as Texas State, which is reportedly going to be invited to join the reconfigured Pac-12 Conference, which will include the Aztecs.
Who is Alijah Lash?
Lash is a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder who is rated 74th nationally among edge rushers and 134 among all Texas prep players by 247Sports.
He had a big junior season, piling up 53 tackles, 32 of them solo and nine for loss, as well as six sacks and a fumble recovery, according to MaxPreps.
San Diego State has received a surge of commitments in the last few days after several players from the class of 2026 made their official visits. As of Wednesday morning, 247Sports listed 16 commits from the class, with Lash being the third edge rusher in that group.
The Aztecs head into the season in good shape on the defensive line, with three returning starters who are juniors. Among them is rush edge Trey White, whose 12 ½ sacks during his breakout 2024 season placed him fifth nationally.
Field edge Brady Nassar, a junior, also returns after playing in all 12 games on the left side, including eight starts. He had one sack and 26 tackles.
This is a pivotal season for the Aztecs, who are looking to bounce back from a 3-9 finish in coach Sean Lewis’ first season as head coach. It’s also their final season in the Mountain West before leaving for the new-look Pac-12 Conference along with current league rivals Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State.
San Diego State will run a 4-2-5 defense for the second straight year. The Aztecs were the third-worst team in the MW in total defense at 421.3 yards and in scoring defense at 29.58 points last fall.