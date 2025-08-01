San Diego State football player named to watch list for most versatile player award
San Diego State wide receiver/returner Jordan Napier has been named to the 2025 Paul Hornung Award Watch List. The award goes to the most versatile player in college football.
The Paul Hornung Award is presented by Texas Roadhouse and the Louisville Sports Commission in conjunction with the Football Writers Association of America.
Napier, a sophomore, is the Aztecs’ top returning receiver with 43 catches for 440 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 en route to being named an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection. He returned four kickoffs for 103 yards and three punts for 27 yards. He also threw a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Napier has been named to the preseason All-MW second-team by Athlon Sports, Lindy’s Sports and College Football Network, while picking up third-team honors as a punt returner by Athlon, and fourth-team recognition by Phil Steele Magazine.
Napier is the second Aztecs player named to a watch list.
Edge rusher Trey White was named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which will go to the national defensive player of the year.
The Aztecs will hold a public scrimmage on Aug. 14. Their season opener is at home against Stony Brook on Aug. 28.