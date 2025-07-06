San Diego State gets commitment from Las Vegas wide receiver
Three-star class of 2026 wide receiver Major Pride of Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas announced his commitment to San Diego State on Saturday.
“All glory to God! Go Aztecs!” he posted.
Pride is the 23rd commitment from the class of 2026, according to 247/Sports. Pride is the fourth wide receiver in that group.
He received offers from an impressive list of 10 schools that included Mountain West rivals Boise State, UNLV, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and New Mexico, as well as future Pac-12 opponent Oregon State and Army.
Who is Major Pride?
Pride is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wideout who is rated No. 254 among all receivers nationally in the class of 2026 and 14th overall in the state of Nevada by 247Sports.
He had 32 catches for 572 yards _ an average of 17.9 _ and seven touchdowns in 11 games as a junior. He also carried four times for 52 yards and two scores. In two seasons, he has 48 catches for 855 yards — 17.8 average — and 11 touchdowns.
Canyon Springs finished 8-6 overall. Pride had a rushing touchdown as the Pioneers beat Eldorado 41-21 to win the 4A Mountain League title before they lost 30-6 to Mojave in the 4A state championship.
Like the other skill positions, San Diego State has to largely rebuild at wide receiver as coach Sean Lewis tries to get his “AztecFAST” offense producing in his second season in charge.
The only returning receiver who had notable production last year was sophomore Jordan Napier, whose breakout 2024 season included 43 catches for 440 yards — an average of 10.2 yards — and four touchdowns.
Napier entered the transfer portal in December but announced a change of heart a week later in a social media post that said, “Unfinished business.”
Just like at quarterback and running back, the Aztecs have tapped the transfer portal to bring in new receivers.