San Diego State gets commitment from Washington state edge rusher
Three-star class of 2026 edge rusher Robby Lavata’i from Curtis Senior High School in University Place, Wash., announced his commitment to San Diego State on Wednesday.
Lavata’i had been offered by the Aztecs earlier in the month. He chose the Aztecs over six other schools, including Mountain West rivals Boise State and Fresno State.
Who is Robby Lavata’i?
Lavata’i is a 6-foot-5, 220-pounder from the Puget Sound area.
Shortly after posting news about the offer on his X account, Lavata’i posted clips of his performance at the Avery Strong Showcase at the University of Puget Sound. On May 13, he posted clips from the Gem State Shootout, put on by the 5on5 Association, and then announced the offer from Boise State.
He is ranked No. 78th nationally among edge rushers by 247Sports and No. 12 among recruits in Washington state.
He was recently named one of the top returning defensive players in the 4A South Puget Sound North Conference by Washington Preps, which is part of the Rivals.com network.
Curtis High finished 6-5 overall last fall and 2-3 in district.
San Diego State has received a surge of commitments in the last few days after several players from the class of 2026 made their official visits. As of Wednesday morning, 247Sports listed 16 commits from the class, with Lavata’i being among three edge rushers in that group.
The Aztecs head into the season in good shape on the defensive line, with three returning starters who are juniors. Among them is rush edge Trey White, whose 12 ½ sacks during his breakout 2024 season placed him fifth nationally.
Field edge Brady Nassar, a junior, also returns after playing in all 12 games on the left side, including eight starts. He had one sack and 26 tackles.