San Diego State has two of the best linebackers in Mountain West
A season after switching to a 4-2-5 defense, the San Diego State Aztecs return both starting linebackers, junior Tano Letuli and sophomore Owen Chambliss.
Letuli started all 10 games he played last year, at middle linebacker, and was SDSU’s leading tackler with 70 in his first season after transferring from Army. A product of San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High, he missed two games with a broken right thumb.
Chambliss started all seven games he played in, at weakside linebacker. He missed time after having surgery on his right hand. Additionally, Chambliss suffered a lower-body injury during spring drills but is expected to be ready for the season-opener against Stony Brook on Aug. 28, when the Aztecs begin their quest to rebound from a 3-9 record in coach Sean Lewis’ first season.
Letuli’s 70 tackles ranked 11th in the Mountain West. He also had 1 ½ sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Chambliss had 31 tackles.
When the Aztecs switched to the 4-2-5, then-defensive coordinator Eric Schmidt, now the head coach at North Dakota, said the linebackers’ responsibilities were to fill gaps and scrape over the top rather than blitzing and running through gaps.
Seniors Brady Anderson and DJ Herman return after seeing significant time in 2024. Anderson played in 11 of 12 games, with 15 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Herman played in all 12 games, including two starts, and had 29 tackles.
Also looking for playing time will be transfers Mister Williams, a senior from Incarnate Word, and Tanner Williams, a redshirt freshman who had been at conference rival Utah State.