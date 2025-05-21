San Diego State loaded with experience in secondary
One of the few bright spots for San Diego State last season was its pass defense, which ranked fourth in the Mountain West with an average of 214.1 yards allowed per game.
The Aztecs could be even better this year — with an eye on reducing the 21 touchdowns allowed and improving on their seven interceptions — with all the experience they have coming back at the back end of the 4-2-5 defense.
SDSU returns all five starters — four of them seniors — and has four experienced returning players backing them up, as well as two transfers.
The returning starters are safeties Eric Butler (SAM), Dalesean Staley (Bullet) and Deshaun McCuin (free); and cornerbacks Chris Johnson and Bryce Phillips. Staley is the only junior among the five.
Johnson, Butler, Staley and Phillips finished in the Top 10 in tackles.
Johnson was second on the team with 67 tackles, as he started all 12 games at left cornerback. He had one interception and forced three fumbles.
Staley started 10 of the 11 games he played in. He finished with 61 tackles and had one interception.
Butler played in all 12 games, with 11 starts. He had 40 tackles and a 43-yard interception return in a victory at Wyoming, one of the victories in a disappointing 3-9 first season under coach Sean Lewis. He also forced a fumble.
Phillips started all 12 games at right cornerback and had 40 tackles and one interception.
McCuin started seven games and played in four others, finishing with 28 tackles and one sack.
The Aztecs also have nice depth with sophomore Jelani McLaughlin and junior Max Garrison returning as backups at strong safety, and seniors Jelani Whitmore and Jatavious Magee returning at right cornerback.
Two transfers who will compete for playing time are junior safeties Josiah Cox from New Mexico State and Dwayne McDougle from Idaho. Cox started his college career at Arizona State after graduating from San Diego’s Lincoln High.