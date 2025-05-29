San Diego State football offers 2026 Texas athlete
San Diego State continues to extend scholarship offers as the spring winds down. In recent days, the Aztecs have been active in Texas, recruiting one of the nation’s hotbeds of football talent.
On Wednesday, Estacado rising senior Cedric Ross received an offer from San Diego State, adding to his list of scholarship offers since wrapping up his junior year of football. A 5-foot-10, 178-pound athlete capable of playing multiple positions, Ross has added offers from the likes of Arizona, Texas Tech and South Florida in recent months.
A mainstay with the varsity team since his freshman season, Ross piled up 19 touchdowns over his first two seasons on campus with the Matadors. A running back and wide receiver who is also dynamic in the return game, Ross finally grabbed the attention of college coaches following this past season. Earlier this spring, Ross was a standout on the track. He ran a 10.57 in the 100-meter dash, earning a silver medal in the UIL 4A state track meet.
San Diego State running backs coach Darian Hagan has been active on the recruiting trail in Texas, extending Ross his offer. After wrapping up their work in the spring transfer portal, San Diego State has continued their work on the 2026 high school recruiting class, extending offers and securing commitments.
The Aztecs currently have seven commitments in their 2026 class and continue to pursue a quarterback after Derek Garcia decommitted from San Diego State last month. Garcia quickly pivoted, committing to UNLV days later. Colony High School defensive back Rahmeer Henderson is the newest member of San Diego State’s class. He’s joined in the group by offensive linemen Malik White (Rancho Cucamonga) and Brian Borjon (Bishop Amat), tight end Crosby Kelly (Campolindo), receiver Troy Foster (Huntington Beach), linebacker Jeremiah Brown (San Jacinto) and defensive back Isaiah Lucero (Northview).
247Sports currently ranks the class as fourth best in the Mountain West, trailing Boise State, UNLV and San Jose State. San Diego State will kick off the 2025 football season on Thursday, August 28, against Stony Brook at Snapdragon Stadium.