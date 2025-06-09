San Diego State offers 3-star linebacker/edge rusher
Three-star class of 2027 linebacker/edge rusher Iona Uiagalelei of Damien High School in eastern Los Angeles County has announced on X that he has received an offer from San Diego State.
Uiagalelei currently has nine offers from FBS schools, according to 247Sports. Besides SDSU, he has received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan State, Oregon State, San Jose State, USC, UCLA and UNLV. He has also received an offer from FCS Sacramento State of the Big Sky Conference.
Who is Iona Uiagalelei?
Uiagalelei lists himself as being 6-foot, 215 pounds.
He is ranked 466th nationally in the class of 2027 by 247Sports, and 36th among linebackers. He is ranked 69th overall among the California class of 2027 players.
Uiagalelei had 26 tackles, including 14 solo and four for losses, and two sacks in 10 games as a sophomore, according to MaxPreps.
Damien finished 8-3 last season after a loss to San Clemente in the playoffs.
The Aztecs currently have offered 10 linebackers and 10 edge rushers from the class of 2027.
While it’s hard to predict the landscape two seasons from now, SDSU returns both starting linebackers in its 4-2-5 defensive scheme. They are junior Tano Letuli and sophomore Owen Chambliss.
Letuli started all 10 games he played last year, at middle linebacker, and was SDSU’s leading tackler with 70 in his first season after transferring from Army.
When the Aztecs switched to the 4-2-5 for the 2024 season, then-defensive coordinator Eric Schmidt, now the head coach at North Dakota, said the linebackers’ responsibilities were to fill gaps and scrape over the top rather than blitzing and running through gaps.