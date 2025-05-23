San Diego State offers intriguing class of 2027 defensive back
The Aztecs have a number of offers out for defensive backs in the class of 2027
Class of 2027 defensive back Joaquim Davis of Etiwanda High in Riverside County announced Tuesday that he’s received an offer from San Diego State.
Davis is listed at 6 feet, 160 pounds.
He was limited to six games as a sophomore due to an injury. He had 24 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups.
Davis doesn’t yet have a rating.
While it’s hard to predict SDSU’s needs two seasons out, four of the five returning starters in the secondary are seniors, as are several backups. SDSU is going into its second season using a 4-2-5 defensive alignment.
Davis also competes in track and in early April ran a 23.41 200 meters, his personal outdoor best.
