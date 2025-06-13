San Diego State offers Northern California defensive lineman
Class of 2027 defensive lineman Lua DeBerry of Folsom High School in the Sacramento area announced via social media that he has received an offer from San Diego State.
It’s the fourth offer for the 6-foot-2, 240-pound DeBerry, and the second from an FBS school following an offer from Mountain West rival New Mexico. He has also received offers from FCS schools Sacramento State and Idaho of the Big Sky Conference.
Who is Lua DeBerry?
DeBerry was one of the defensive leaders as a sophomore for the Folsom Bulldogs, who finished 12-2 overall and 7-0 and in first place in the Sierra Football League. They made a strong run through the playoffs, piling up blowout wins against Downey, Inderkum and Oak Ridge before losing 28-27 to Pittsburg in the CIF Division 1-AA Northern California Championship.
He was third on the team with 50 tackles, tied for first with two fumble recoveries and second with five sacks in 13 games as a sophomore, according to MaxPreps.
He has attended camps recently at SDSU, Cal and Sacramento State, as well as an elite camp.
It’s a bit hard to predict the landscape along the Aztecs’ defensive line in 2027, if Lua ends up at SDSU. The Aztecs currently list four juniors as starters on the line, including three returners. The depth chart is loaded with underclassmen.
The Aztecs had a rough go in coach Sean Lewis’ first season, finishing 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the Mountain West. They struggled in trying to launch their “AztecFAST” offense as well as on defense. They were the third-worst team in the MWC in total defense at 421.3 yards and in scoring defense at 29.58 points.