San Diego State offers Rancho Cucamonga cornerback
Three-star class of 2027 cornerback Nathaniel Mensah of Rancho Cucamonga High School posted on X on Thursday night that he’s received an offer from San Diego State.
It’s at least the eighth offer for Mensah, following interest from Power Four schools Arizona, Auburn, Georgia Tech and Cal, as well as fellow Mountain West schools UNLV, San Jose State and Colorado State.
Who is Nathaniel Mensah?
Mensah is a 6-2, 165-pounder. He is rated No. 62 nationally among cornerbacks and No. 147 overall among California high schoolers.
Rancho Cucamonga finished 6-5 overall last fall and 3-2 in the Baseline League, good for third place. The Cougars lost to Murrieta Valley in the first round of the playoffs.
He is the younger brother of Class of 2026 defensive back Joshua Mensah, who committed to UCLA earlier this week.
The Aztecs have a number of offers out for defensive backs in the class of 2027.
While it’s hard to predict SDSU’s needs two seasons out, four of the five returning starters in the secondary are seniors, as are several backups. SDSU is going into its second season using a 4-2-5 defensive alignment.