San Diego State offers rising 2026 defensive prospect
On Thursday, San Diego State became the latest school to offer 2026 St. Bonaventure defensive end Walter Moore. During the current NCAA contact period that is set to end on Saturday, Moore has added offers from Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, New Mexico, Boise State and now the Aztecs.
Playing in 14 games for St. Bonaventure High in Ventura, Moore had 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Moore also caught five passes during the season while playing on the other side of the ball. During basketball season, he showcased his athleticism with several dunks.
St. Bonaventure reached the 2023 CIF State D1-A title game, falling to Folsom. Head coach Joe Goyeneche stepped down earlier this month after five seasons leading the Seraphs. The school moved quickly and announced the hiring of alumni and former NFL player Troy Hill. An All-PAC-12 defensive back at Oregon, Hill had nine interceptions over his 10-year NFL career.
San Diego State has been aggressive during the current period, extending offers throughout their recruiting areas all over California and into Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Texas.
“It’s built consistently year after year by the relationships in our backyard here in California and in the Phoenix area and in Vegas, where we’ve made some hay and continue to make relationships,” San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis said earlier this spring about the Aztecs' recruiting efforts.
On Thursday, San Diego State added to their 2026 high school recruiting class, adding a commitment from Colony High School defensive back Rahmeer Henderson. He received the offer from San Diego State earlier this month, along with several others and didn’t waste much time joining the five others currently on the commit list. Henderson joins offensive linemen Malik White (Rancho Cucamonga) and Brian Borjon (Bishop Amat), tight end Crosby Kelly (Campolindo), linebacker Jeremiah Brown (San Jacinto) and defensive back Isaiah Lucero (Northview).