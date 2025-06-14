San Diego State offers Sierra Canyon offensive lineman
Class of 2027 offensive lineman Braydenn Mercer of Sierra Canyon High School in the San Fernando Valley posted on X Friday afternoon that he has received an offer from San Diego State.
He also posted that he’s received an offer from New Mexico, which, for one more season, will be a rival of the Aztecs before SDSU moves into the reconfigured Pac-12 Conference. Mercer received an offer from FCS Portland State of the Big Sky Conference in mid-May.
Who is Braydenn Mercer?
Mercer is listed as 6-foot-5, 285 pounds. His X profile lists him as both a tackle and guard, and his 247Sports profile has him listed as a tackle.
He has not been rated by 247Sports or Rivals.
Mercer attended the Lineman Academy at USC on June 1 and has been attending other camps in Southern California.
Sierra Canyon is best known as the private prep school where Bronny James and Juju Watkins played basketball before moving on to Southern California and then, in James’ case, to professional basketball.
The Trailblazers have also had several alumni move on to Power 4 schools in football, including many to USC and UCLA, and other former Pac-12 schools.
Mercer played in eight games as a sophomore in 2024 and five games as a freshman, according to MaxPreps.
The Trailblazers were 8-4 last season and won the Mission League at 5-0. They entered the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs as the No. 8 seed and beat No. 9 Servite 38-14 in a play-in game before losing 33-13 to top-seeded powerhouse Mater Dei in the quarterfinals.
It’s hard to predict two seasons in the future anymore in college sports. The Aztecs are in good shape along the offensive line this season, with seniors projected to start in all five spots, including three returners. There are only five underclassmen currently listed on the pre-camp depth chart.
The Aztecs were a dismal 3-9 in Sean Lewis’ first season as coach, including 2-5 in the Mountain West, and ended the season on a six-game losing streak. They’re looking to jumpstart Lewis’ “AztecFAST” offense after it sputtered through last season.