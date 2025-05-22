San Diego State offers three sport Texas star
On Wednesday, San Diego State extended an offer to 2026 Texas quarterback Corey Dailey. The Aztecs are the fifth school to offer Dailey since the end of his junior season, as he closes in on double-digit scholarship offers.
A three-year starter at Seguin High School in Arlington, Texas, Dailey has passed for more than 6,200 yards in 32 career games for the Matadors. This past season, Dailey took a big step forward, completing 64 percent of his passes while tossing 35 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He was also more aggressive on the ground, rushing for six touchdowns.
Dailey remains busy during all three sports seasons, posting standout numbers on Seguin’s baseball and basketball teams. As a sophomore on the basketball team, Dailey averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game across 32 games. As a junior, he raised those totals to 22 points and nine rebounds per game while knocking down 35 three-pointers. He scored 30 points or more in three of his final seven games this past season, scoring 32 of his team’s 60 points in a win over Brackenridge.
Playing for Seguin’s baseball team this spring, Dailey hit .490 with 11 extra-base hits. He drove in 18 runs in 16 games and finished the season with an OPS of 1.361. Dailey also made five appearances on the mound for the Matadors, tossing 17.1 innings. He finished the season with a 1.21 ERA while striking out 23 batters. He held hitters to a .086 batting average.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound Dailey has scheduled official visits to both Pittsburgh and Texas State for next month. The Panthers offered Dailey in January, leading to an unofficial visit in March.
San Diego State currently has commitments from six prospects in the 2026 high school recruiting class, but does not have a quarterback locked in. The Aztecs previously had a commitment from Ventura quarterback Derek Smith. Smith was on San Diego State’s commitment list for three months before flipping his commitment to Dan Mullen and UNLV earlier this month.