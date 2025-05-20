San Diego State offers top Texas high school QB

San Diego State Aztecs

Braden Baker is in the class of 2027

San Diego State Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis.
Class of 2027 quarterback Braden Baker of Cypress Ranch High in Cypress, Texas, announced Tuesday on social media that he has received an offer from San Diego State.

According to 247Sports, Baker has already received offers from Baylor, Houston, Louisiana Tech and UTSA.

Recruiting Redzone has Baker listed at No. 19 overall — and the No. 3 QB — on its Top 100 list of players in the greater Houston area.

Baker lists himself as 6-foot-5, 185 pounds on his X profile and said he split time during his sophomore season.

According to MaxPreps, he completed 96 of 154 passes (62%) for 897 yards and seven touchdowns, with four interceptions. He also carried 51 times for 180 yards and three more scores.

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

