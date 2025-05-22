San Diego State offers under-the-radar running back

San Diego State Aztecs

Three-star class of 2026 running back Niles Davis of Westlake High in Westlake Village, just outside of Los Angeles, announced Tuesday that he has received an offer from San Diego State

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Davis has also received offers from Portland State and Northern Arizona of the FCS Big Sky Conference.

Davis had 732 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore, according to 247Sports. He clocked a 10.8 100 meters this spring. According to his X profile, he has a 4.48 40 and a 21.5 200.

247Sports lists Davis as the 113th-ranked running back nationally in the class of 2026 and the 199th player overall in California.

He is signed up to compete in TheFinals Showcase in St. Louis on Sunday. 

The Aztecs have at least nine other pending offers to running backs, according to MaxPreps. 

Their current depth chart lists two juniors and a redshirt freshman. 

Second-year head coach Sean Lewis has made it clear the Aztecs won’t rely on the run as much as they did under predecessors Rocky Long, an old-school, defensive-minded coach; and Brady Hoke, who also focused on defense.

Lewis is still trying to get his “AztecFAST” offense moving after a disappointing 3-9 season. To do that, he’s focusing on the passing game rather than the running game.

