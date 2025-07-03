San Diego State players could be eligible for new transfer portal window
The ever-changing world of college athletics is changing again, thanks to the House settlement that went into effect on Tuesday.
Some San Diego State athletes, like those at schools around the country, will be able to take advantage of an extra one-time transfer portal window that was approved by the NCAA Division I Committee for Legislative Relief on Wednesday.
The House settlement set new roster limits for all Division I sports effective with the forthcoming season. For instance, football rosters are now limited to 105 total players, including walk-ons.
Athletes impacted by the new roster rules can be labeled a Designated Student-Athlete, allowing them to participate in the new one-time portal window. The deadline for schools to submit their lists of Designated Student-Athletes is Sunday. This one-time window will mostly apply to walk-ons who will no longer have available roster spots.
The one-time portal will open on Monday and close on Aug. 5.
Designated Student Athletes will be those who would have been removed from the 2025-26 roster, were eligible to play during the 2024-25 season and were recruited and assured of a 2025-26 roster spot before the House settlement.
Designating an athlete as DSA is entirely at the school’s discretion.
DSAs are grandfathered in, meaning they are exempt from roster limits at their current school and are exempt from roster limits at their new school, if they transfer. The designation follows them for the rest of their college career.
The one-time window comes just three months after the spring window that ran from April 16-25.