San Diego State target Colby Johnson commits to Colorado
San Diego State has lost out on recruiting target Colby Johnson, a three-star class of 2026 linebacker from Eastlake High School in Sammamish, Washington, who committed to the Colorado Buffaloes.
The heavily recruited Johnson had visited the Aztecs on June 20, a week after visiting Boulder. They were his only two visits, according to 247Sports.
How close was the race between the two schools? Rivals had Colorado pegged at 50.5% and the Aztecs at 44.2%. The next closest school was Washington State at 1.2%.
Johnson posted on X: “I am extremely blessed to announce my official commitment to the University of Colorado! I want to thank God for all of the blessings along this journey. Let's go build something special, Go Buffs!!!"
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Johnson had received 12 offers, according to 247Sports. Besides Colorado and SDSU, some of the other schools pursuing him were WSU, Arizona, Fresno State, Utah State and Nevada.
He was rated No. 13 among all Washington players in the class of 2026 and 127th nationally among linebackers.
247Sports lists the Aztecs as having 23 hard commits from the class of 2026, four of them edge rushers.