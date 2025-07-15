San Diego State unveils uniform changes in flashy sizzle reel
If the San Diego State Aztecs are as flashy on the field as they are in a new sizzle reel unveiling their new uniforms, it could be a season worth watching.
The Aztecs posted the video on social media showing the new home black and road white jerseys and apparently a new motto, “Blood In. Blood Out.”
The Aztecs took off SAN DIEGO STATE above the number on the front of the jerseys and now will have just the interlocking SD logo, as well as a new red collar on both the home and road kit.
Much to the fans’ delight, the red helmets adorned with an Aztec calendar will remain the same.
The Aztecs will have the option of wearing white jerseys and pants on the road rather than just white jerseys and black pants, or possibly black on black.
And, of course, this will be the last season the Aztecs wear the Mountain West logo on their jerseys before the move to the new-look Pac-12 next year.
San Diego State finished 3-9 in coach Sean Lewis’ first season, including a season-ending six-game losing streak. The Aztecs are looking to rebound behind a large number of transfers on offense, including Bert Emanuel Jr. and Jayden Denegal, who will compete for the starting quarterback job.