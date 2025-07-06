San Diego State Aztecs

Several San Diego State football players named to preseason All-Mountain West Team

Trey White, Tano Letul, Chris Johnson, Gabriel Plascencia make first team

Bernie Wilson

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium.
A total of 14 San Diego State football players have been named to Athlon Sports’ 2025 All-Mountain West Team, including four to the first team.

The Aztecs on the first team are edge rusher Trey White, linebacker Tano Letuli, cornerback Chris Johnson and kicker Gabriel Plascencia.

Jordan Napier was named twice, as a second-team wide receiver and third-team specialist as a punt returner. 

The teams go four deep. Athlon based its picks on how players will perform in 2025, saying that these are the best individual players at each position in the league. 

Athlon said career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2025 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year. It also said that team strength does not play a role in selections. 

Boise State led the team with 21 selections while San Jose State had 15.

Athlon has picked the Aztecs to finish eighth in their final season in the 12-team Mountain West before moving to the new-look Pac-12 along with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State. Sean Lewis checks in at No. 7 in Athlon’s rankings of the league’s head coaches. 

The Aztecs are looking to bounce back from a 3-9 finish in Lewis’ first season with the Aztecs, including a 2-5 MW record.

Here are the Aztecs who made Athlon Sports’  2025 All-Mountain West Team:

First-team defense

DL Trey White

LB Tano Letuli

CB Chris Johnson

First-team specialists

K Gabriel Plascencia

Second-team offense

WR Jordan Napier

C Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli

Second-team defense

CB Bryce Phillips

Second-team specialists

P Hunter Green

Third-team offense

OL Joseph Borjon

Third-team defense

DL Krishna Clay
CB Eric Butler

Third-team specialists

PR Jordan Napier

Fourth-team offense

RB Lucky Sutton

Fourth-Team Defense

DL Brady Nassar

LB Owen Chambliss

