Several San Diego State football players named to preseason All-Mountain West Team
A total of 14 San Diego State football players have been named to Athlon Sports’ 2025 All-Mountain West Team, including four to the first team.
The Aztecs on the first team are edge rusher Trey White, linebacker Tano Letuli, cornerback Chris Johnson and kicker Gabriel Plascencia.
Jordan Napier was named twice, as a second-team wide receiver and third-team specialist as a punt returner.
The teams go four deep. Athlon based its picks on how players will perform in 2025, saying that these are the best individual players at each position in the league.
Athlon said career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2025 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year. It also said that team strength does not play a role in selections.
Boise State led the team with 21 selections while San Jose State had 15.
Athlon has picked the Aztecs to finish eighth in their final season in the 12-team Mountain West before moving to the new-look Pac-12 along with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State. Sean Lewis checks in at No. 7 in Athlon’s rankings of the league’s head coaches.
The Aztecs are looking to bounce back from a 3-9 finish in Lewis’ first season with the Aztecs, including a 2-5 MW record.
Here are the Aztecs who made Athlon Sports’ 2025 All-Mountain West Team:
First-team defense
DL Trey White
LB Tano Letuli
CB Chris Johnson
First-team specialists
K Gabriel Plascencia
Second-team offense
WR Jordan Napier
C Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli
Second-team defense
CB Bryce Phillips
Second-team specialists
P Hunter Green
Third-team offense
OL Joseph Borjon
Third-team defense
DL Krishna Clay
CB Eric Butler
Third-team specialists
PR Jordan Napier
Fourth-team offense
RB Lucky Sutton
Fourth-Team Defense
DL Brady Nassar
LB Owen Chambliss