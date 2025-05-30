Son of former NFL quarterback commits to Wyoming
Wyoming added a big commitment to their 2026 football recruiting class on Wednesday, adding rising senior quarterback Taylor Hasselbeck.
The son of seven-year NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor is entering his senior season at Ensworth School in Nashville. Tim took over as the head coach at Ensworth in December of 2023 and is entering year two leading the Tigers. Taylor led Ensworth to an 11-1 record as the team’s starting signal caller. The Tigers rode an 11-game winning streak until falling to eventual champion McCallie in the semifinal round of Tennessee’s Division 2 Class AAA state playoffs.
Hasselbeck tossed 18 touchdown passes a season ago, completing 70 percent of his passes for 1,709 yards. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Hasselbeck is also a standout shortstop. He accumulated offers from Wyoming, Eastern Michigan, Tulsa and Murray State throughout his recruitment. After receiving the offer from Wyoming in March, Hasselbeck headed out to Laramie to visit the campus in early April.
Wyoming head coach Jay Sawyel is set for year two in charge of the Cowboys program. He was promoted from the defensive coordinator position following the retirement of Craig Bohl following the 2023 season. He spent time coaching on the defensive side of the ball at both Minnesota and Wake Forest prior to his arrival at Wyoming in 2020 to serve as Bohl’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
In 2024, Evan Svoboda appeared in 12 games at quarterback for the Cowboys, starting nine times. He finished with five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns and has switched to tight end for the upcoming season. Quarterback Kaden Anderson appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman, starting three games in November. He enters 2025 as the expected starter. A three-star recruit out of Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, Anderson took over as the starting quarterback following the graduation of top recruit Quinn Ewers.
Wyoming’s quarterback room also includes sophomore Landon Sims, sophomore Gage Brook and freshman Mason Drube. Hasselbeck is the second commit in the 2026 class for Wyoming, joining offensive lineman Pierce Decker out of Fort Collins, Colorado.