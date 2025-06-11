Wide receiver decommits from San Diego State, reopens recruitment
Three-star class of 2026 wide receiver Troy Foster of Huntington Beach High announced Tuesday that he has backed off his commitment to San Diego State and reopened his recruitment.
Foster said in a post on X that it “was not an easy decision,” and thanked head coach Sean Lewis, offensive pass game coordinator Lanear Sampson and offensive coordinator Matt Johnson “for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be part of such a great program.” He concluded by saying, “I have nothing but love for SDSU.”
The 6–foot-2, 190-pound Foster appears to have several other choices in hand, as he received 10 offers before choosing SDSU over Colorado State in mid-May. Besides CSU, other Mountain West schools that offered Foster were Utah State, Nevada and New Mexico. He was also offered by Oregon State of the Pac-12.
Foster had a breakout junior season, with 15 receiving touchdowns and two scores on kickoff returns. He had 65 catches for 1,290 yards — an average of 20 yards.
He had 33 catches for 455 yards and four scores as a sophomore.
Foster was the top target of Ohio State-bound quarterback Brady Edmunds last season and will be once again in the fall. Foster opened the year with a kickoff return for a touchdown in each of the first two games of the season before beginning a stretch of seven straight games with more than 100 yards receiving. In October’s matchup with Foothill, Foster caught 10 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Oilers to a 43-29 victory.
SDSU lists just one senior wide receiver on the pre-camp depth chart.
The Aztecs have four “hard commits” for 2026, according to 247Sports.
SDSU finished 3-9 in Lewis’ first season and is struggling to find an identity in his “AztecFAST” offense, which was neither fast nor productive.