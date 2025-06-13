San Diego State offers intriguing running back from Arizona
Class of 2028 running back Devante Roebuck of powerhouse Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, posted on social media on Thursday afternoon that he has received an offer from San Diego State, less than 24 hours after receiving one from his home state, the Arizona Wildcats.
Those are his first two Division 1 offers, a pretty good start to his recruiting process. He is not yet ranked by Rivals or 247Sports.
Who is Devante Roebuck?
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Roebuck has also played linebacker as well as running back, and also competes in track for the Huskies.
The Arizona Republic listed him among the Top 10 prep running backs for 2025, saying, “He could wind up being the breakout player of the year” after averaging 15 yards a carry in eight freshman games in 2024. He is described as having a combination of power and speed.
The Huskies’ varsity team finished 10-2 after absorbing a 56-24 loss to No. 4-seeded Liberty Lions in the semifinals of the Open Division playoffs. The eighth-seeded Huskies won their playoff opener 31-22 over No. 1 Marana. They are looking to have another strong season.
Roebuck also competes in the sprints in track. His best times this year are 11.19 seconds in the 100 meters and 23.35 in the 200, according to MaxPreps. He also competes in the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays.
Should he end up on Montezuma Mesa, it’s hard to predict what the offensive landscape will be in 2028.
The Aztecs aren’t putting as much emphasis on the ground game as they did in previous seasons. Second-year coach Sean Lewis is looking for his “AztecFAST” offense to move mostly through the air rather than on the ground as they try to establish an identity after a dismal 3-9 season.