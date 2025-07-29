San Diego State schedules Fan Fest at Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego State football fans will get to watch the quarterback competition between junior transfers Jayden Denegal and Bert Emanuel Jr. unfold during a scrimmage that’s part of the annual Fan Fest on Aug. 14.
Kickoff is at 7:05 PT.
“It’ll be an open scrimmage for all of our fans to be able to come out to support this new Aztec team and be able to get a first glimpse, first look at what this team looks like in a full scrimmage opportunity,” coach Sean Lewis said Monday.
“We're also going to be showing off for the first time, some new gameday experiences, introducing some new gameday traditions that's going to make Snapdragon Stadium the place to be this fall. We want our fans to be a part of that little dress rehearsal, so two weeks from that date, we can have an awesome home experience.”
The scrimmage falls two weeks before the season opener against Stony Brook at Snapdragon Stadium on Aug. 28.
Admission is free, but fans need to claim their tickets in advance. Fans may claim up to four tickets. Parking is $10 and can also be purchased at the same link.
The biggest camp battle will be between Denegal, who transferred from Michigan, and Emanuel, who came over from Central Michigan. Emanuel is the son of a former college and NFL receiver.
Denegal is listed first on the depth chart after spring ball.
Lewis said recently that he expects the starter to be named soon after the scrimmage.
“Jayden and Bert have done a tremendous job,” Lewis said. “I think they’ve earned the respect of their peers, which is really, really important. Now we get to go into camp and figure out who’s going to be the guy and who’s going to help the team win.”