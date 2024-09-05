3 Keys to Victory: Mustangs aim for first ever win against BYU
The road ahead only gets tougher for head coach Rhett Lashlee and the SMU Mustangs, who, after after last weeks 59-7 win over Houston Christian, embark on a grueling 10-game stretch against Power 4 opponents.
First up the BYU Cougars of the Big 12 Friday night from Gerald J. Ford Stadium the Mustangs' second straight game at home.
BYU, led by 9th-year head coach Kalani Sitake, will look to give the Mustangs their biggest test thus far of this young college season. The Cougars are fresh off a 41-13 win over Southern Illinois, a game in which they put up over 500 yards of offense.
The Mustangs are indeed in search of history in this Friday night battle, hoping to secure their first-ever win against BYU. The Mustangs currently hold an 0-4 all-time record against the Cougars, making this matchup a prime opportunity to break their losing streak.
Let's take a look at three keys to victory as the Mustangs look to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2022.
Run the Ball Effectively
BYU dominated Southern Illinois, but they struggled to stop the run. Although quarterback DJ Williams struggled to be effective passing, he had a strong game rushing for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
The Mustangs have rushed for 469 yards in their first two games, with 369 yards coming in the last game against HCU. Miami transfer Brashard Smith is leading the team with 175 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
In addition, backup quarterback Kevin Jennings rushed for 54 yards on five carries and scored one touchdown, while freshman Derrick McFall contributed 69 yards and also scored a touchdown.
Safe to say, the Mustangs must utilize a strong ground game to secure victory in this Week Two matchup.
Win the Turnover Battle
Protecting the football and forcing turnovers will be paramount in this matchup. SMU's defense needs to create havoc and put BYU's offense in difficult positions, while the Mustangs' offense must avoid costly mistakes that could swing momentum in the Cougars' favor.
Capitalizing on turnover opportunities and converting them into points will be key for SMU to stay in the game and potentially pull ahead.
Limit Explosive Plays
Last week, BYU's offense had plays of 25, 57, 52, and 36 yards, showcasing its ability to create explosive plays. SMU's defense needs to stay disciplined, make solid tackles, and stop big gains that could shift the momentum of the game.
Limiting the Cougars' big-play potential will force them to sustain long drives and increase the likelihood of mistakes, giving the Mustangs a chance to seize control.
