Could SMU exceed expectations in ACC debut?
The 2024 NCAA football season will look a little different this year. Several teams have jumped ship and conference realignment has completely changed the landscape of collage football.
One program that is especially excited is the SMU Mustangs, who have made the move from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). After several years, since 1995 to be exact, the Mustangs, led by Head Coach Rhett Lashlee, have made their triumphant return to big-time college football.
However, a change in conference the Mustangs ability to adapt to the higher level of competition and the consistency of their key players will be crucial factors. SMU will now matchup with teams like Florida State and Louisville.
Still, there is plenty of reason for optimism; however, here is why the ACC's newest addition could exceed expectations in year one.
The Case
Explosive Offense: SMU boasts an offensive powerhouse, ranking 8th in points per game last season. Quarterback Preston Stone, a rising star, returns after throwing for nearly 3200 yards and 28 touchdowns in just 10 games. With eight returning starters, including their top four pass catchers and leading rusher Jaylan Knighton, this offense is primed for another stellar year.
Defensive Prowess: The Mustangs' defense was a force in 2023, ranking 11th in points allowed and 12th in total yards allowed. The secondary, led by safeties Isaiah Nwokobia and Jonathan McGill, is particularly strong. With six of their top seven tacklers returning, expect this defense to continue stifling opponents.
Favorable Schedule: SMU's schedule sets them up for success, with 10 out of 12 games where they are expected to be favored. Their ACC slate is especially manageable, featuring several bottom-tier conference opponents. Wins against Stanford, Duke, Pitt, Boston College, Virginia, and Cal seem well within reach.
Momentum and Experience: The Mustangs are riding high after an 11-win season in 2023. With a wealth of returning talent and experience, they are poised to hit the ground running in their new conference. The addition of key transfers, such as former Miami WR now turned RB Brashard Smith further bolsters their roster.
The Verdict
While some may doubt SMU's ability to translate their success to a tougher conference, I believe they are being underestimated. With a dynamic offense, a stingy defense, a favorable schedule, and a talented roster led by Preston Stone, the Mustangs have all the ingredients for a breakout season in the ACC.