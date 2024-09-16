Florida State vs. SMU: Kickoff Time and TV Announced
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has announced the kickoff time and television network for the highly anticipated matchup between Florida State Seminoles and the SMU Mustangs.
The game, scheduled for Saturday, September 28th, will be broadcast on the ACC Network, with kickoff slated for 8 p.m. ET.
This will be a historic game for both teams. It will mark the first-ever ACC game for the Mustangs, who joined the conference this past offseason. It will also be the first-ever meeting between Florida State and SMU on the football field.
The game holds added significance for SMU as it coincides with their family weekend. The Mustangs will look to leverage their home-field advantage and make a statement in their ACC debut.
Florida State currently holds a 0-3 record for the season and is coming off a loss to Memphis. They will host the undefeated Cal Bears this coming Saturday in what will be Cal's first-ever ACC game.
SMU, on the other hand, has a 2-1 record for the season and will look to bounce back from an 18-15 loss to the BYU Cougars. They will host TCU this coming Saturday before preparing for their historic matchup against the Seminoles.
-Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
What's next for Preston Stone after Quarterback change?
SMU kicker Collin Rogers named Lou Groza 'Star of the Week'
Rhett Lashlee names Kevin Jennings starting QB, replacing Preston Stone
Mustangs searching for answers after stumbling in power four debut