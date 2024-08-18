Former Mustang DL motor on full display in chase-down tackle
In the heat of preseason action between the New York Giants and the Houston Texans yesterday, a play unfolded that underscored the essence of football grit and determination.
Former SMU Mustangs defensive lineman Elijah Chatman delivered a highlight-reel chase-down tackle on Texans running back J.J. Taylor, leaving fans and analysts alike buzzing.
The play in question saw Taylor burst down the sideline with apparent daylight ahead. However, Chatman, showcasing exceptional hustle and a motor that seemingly never quits, refused to concede the play.
With relentless pursuit, Chatman closed in on Taylor, showcasing his impressive speed and athleticism for a defensive lineman. He ultimately brought Taylor down from behind, preventing what could have been a touchdown for the Texans.
The effort displayed by the former SMU Mustang serves as a reminder that every play, regardless of the score or situation, deserves maximum effort. For a player fighting to secure a roster spot, such displays of hustle and heart can make all the difference.
While preseason games are primarily about evaluation and development, moments like Chatman's chase-down provide a glimpse into the character and potential of young players striving to make their mark in the NFL.
The rookie undrafted free agent made his debut last week in a 14-3 win over the Detriot Lions a game in which Chatman showed another form of effort and hustle when he chased down Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld for a sack.
As the Giants continue their preseason, Chatman's performance will undoubtedly be a talking point amongst the coaching staff and fans.
