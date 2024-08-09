Former Mustang DL shines in NFL debut
Former SMU standout Elijah Chatman lived out a lifelong dream last night, making his NFL debut with the New York Giants in their preseason clash against the Detroit Lions.
The All-AAC First Team defensive lineman, who garnered attention for his dominant performances at SMU, finally stepped onto the grand stage of professional football, marking a significant milestone in his journey.
Chatman had a nice debut, racking up 3 tackles, 1 QB hit, and 1 tackle for loss.
The highlight of his night came on a first-down play in the final minute of the first half from the Giants' 46-yard line. Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld, initially evading pressure, found himself in Chatman's relentless pursuit. The former Mustang showcased his athleticism, chasing down the Lions signal caller for a sack.
Chatman, an undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL draft, signed with the New York Giants in May, hoping to translate his impressive collegiate career into a spot on an NFL roster. His time at SMU was nothing short of remarkable, as he established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line.
Over his four seasons as a Mustang (2019-2023), Chatman consistently disrupted opposing offenses, amassing an impressive 148 tackles, 90 of which were solo efforts. His ability to penetrate the backfield was evident in his 34 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks, while his five fumble recoveries demonstrated his knack for takeaways.
