From Doak to Dickerson, 7 Mustangs who defined greatness
The SMU Mustangs football program boasts a rich history with numerous legendary players who have left an enduring mark on the sport.
From Heisman Trophy winners to record-breaking athletes, the Mustangs have produced some of the greatest talents in college football. This article delves into the careers of seven iconic SMU football players who have etched their names in the annals of the university's gridiron legacy.
7. Forrest Gregg
A versatile lineman who excelled on both offense and defense, Forrest Gregg's athleticism and football IQ made him an invaluable asset to the Mustangs. Gregg's success at SMU paved the way for a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, where he became one of the most decorated offensive linemen in league history.
6. Chuck Hixson
A prolific passer, Chuck Hixson's accuracy and arm strength made him a standout quarterback for the Mustangs. Hixson's record-breaking performances, including a remarkable 560 passing yards in a single game, showcased his exceptional talent and ability to lead the offense.
5. Craig James
Part of the renowned "Pony Express" backfield duo with Eric Dickerson, Craig James was a versatile running back who possessed a unique blend of speed, power, and agility. James's contributions to SMU's high-powered offense were instrumental to the team's success during the early 1980s.
4. Jerry Ball
A defensive powerhouse, Jerry Ball's imposing presence on the line of scrimmage made him a formidable opponent. Ball's exceptional strength and quickness allowed him to disrupt opposing offenses and consistently pressure quarterbacks. His success at SMU propelled him to a successful NFL career.
3. Don Meredith
A charismatic quarterback with a knack for leadership, Don Meredith's playmaking abilities and infectious enthusiasm made him a fan favorite. Meredith's success on the field translated to a successful career as a broadcaster, where his witty commentary and insightful analysis earned him widespread acclaim.
2. Eric Dickerson
A dominant force on the gridiron, Eric Dickerson's explosive speed and agility made him one of the most feared running backs in SMU history. Dickerson's record-breaking performances, including a remarkable 2,105 rushing yards in 1982, solidified his status as a legend. His success continued in the NFL, where he became a Hall of Famer.
1. Doak Walker
The most celebrated figure in SMU football history, Doak Walker, earned the Heisman Trophy in 1948, becoming the Mustangs' first and only recipient of the prestigious award. A versatile player who excelled as a running back, kicker, and defensive back, Walker's exceptional skills and charismatic personality made him a beloved icon in college football.
