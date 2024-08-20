Game Preview: Mustangs gallop into a new era with season opener against Wolfpack
College Football is back! The SMU Mustangs are set to kick off their 2024 campaign with a road game against the Nevada Wolfpack, marking a fresh chapter in the program's history.
After 25 years of conference hopping, SMU is finally settling into its new home in the prestigious Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). This marks a significant step for the Mustangs, pitting them against some of the top college football programs in the country.
However, before they embark on this exciting new chapter, they'll kick off the 2024 season with a trip back to their past, facing their former WAC rival, Nevada.
The Wolfpack have struggled in recent years, leading to a coaching change and a revamped roster. The big question is whether these changes will be enough to spoil SMU's high spirits and pull off an upset in their season opener.
As the Mustangs prepare for the season opener, let's preview this opening matchup.
Looking Back
The SMU Mustangs were an offensive juggernaut last season, showcasing an aerial attack orchestrated by quarterback Preston Stone. Their impressive passing yardage and Jaylan Knighton's rushing prowess paint a picture of a team adept at moving the ball downfield. Their ability to consistently surpass 300 passing yards per game made them a quick-strike threat. As they head into the new season, the key will be maintaining that offensive rhythm, even against tough competition.
In contrast, the Nevada Wolf Pack struggled on both sides of the ball last year. Quarterback Brendon Lewis faced challenges in completing passes and was often under pressure, leading to sacks and interceptions. The running game, led by Sean Dollars, was also hindered by an inconsistent offensive line. The Wolf Pack's inability to sustain drives could be a major obstacle.
High Expectations in Dallas
The Mustangs are riding high on the momentum of last season's conference championship victory and an 11-3 overall record. The team returns key players like quarterback Preston Stone, who had a breakout season in 2023, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. Stone's leadership, coupled with the offensive firepower provided by returning wide receivers and a solid offensive line, has fans excited about the Mustangs' potential.
The transition to the ACC brings a new level of challenge, but SMU appears poised to meet it head-on. Head Coach Rhett Lashlee has been vocal about the team's preparation and confidence heading into the season. The Mustangs' defense, which showcased its prowess last season, will look to shut down a Wolfpack offense that averaged just 17 points last season and scored just 23 touchdowns in 2023.
Wolfpack Seek to Make a Statement
The Nevada Wolfpack, representing the Mountain West Conference, are not content to simply roll over in this season opener. Despite a challenging 2-10 record last year, they're determined to prove they are a much-improved team.
The Wolfpack's defense will need to rise to the occasion and find ways to disrupt the Mustangs' offensive rhythm. If they can force turnovers and create opportunities for their offense, they could very well turn this game in their favor.
SMU Key Players To Watch
Preston Stone (QB): The quarterback is the heart of the Mustangs' offense, and Stone's ability to make accurate throws and read defenses will be crucial.
Jaylan Knighton (RB): A dynamic running back with a combination of speed and power, Knighton can break open a game with his big-play potential.
Ahmad Walker and Kobe Wilson (LBs): These experienced linebackers are the heart of the defense. They'll be key in stopping the run and covering tight ends and running backs in the passing game. Their leadership and tackling ability will be essential in containing Nevada's offense.
Nevada Key Players To Watch
Brendon Lewis (QB): Though he faced challenges last season, Lewis has the arm talent to make big plays. If he can find his rhythm and connect with his receivers, he could keep Nevada in the game.
Sean Dollars (RB): The Wolfpack's running back will be vital in establishing a balanced offense. If he can find holes in the SMU defense and gain consistent yardage, it will take some pressure off Lewis and the passing game.
Drue Watts (LB): A returning starter at linebacker, Watts is a tackling machine with a knack for finding the ball carrier. He'll be crucial in slowing down SMU's running game and limiting their yards after catch.
Game Information
When: Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Mackay Stadium
How to Watch: CBSSN
Predictions
The Mustangs are primed for a dominant start to the 2024 season, facing a Nevada team that's unlikely to match their firepower. SMU boasts a veteran-laden roster, returning most of their key contributors on both sides of the ball. Their 2023 performance showcased their ability to dismantle Group of 5 opponents with ease, boasting a top-tier offense and a ferocious defense.
Meanwhile, Nevada enters the season with a new head coach and a roster undergoing significant turnover. This lack of continuity, coupled with the Mustangs' proven track record, suggests a lopsided affair.
While some might worry about SMU taking their foot off the gas in a blowout scenario, last year's performances demonstrated their willingness to pile on points. Expect the Mustangs to cruise to a comfortable victory, potentially exceeding a four-touchdown margin. Nevada's offense struggled to find consistency last season, and it's hard to imagine them keeping pace with SMU's high-octane attack.
Final Score: SMU 42 Nevada 14
