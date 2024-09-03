How to watch SMU vs. BYU: Live stream, TV channel, Time
The SMU Mustangs will be back at home in Dallas to take on the BYU Cougars in a Week Two test for the Mustangs.
BYU enters the game with a 1-0 record after defeating Southern Illinois in their season opener, while SMU boasts a 2-0 record with wins over Nevada and Houston Christian.
The Cougars currently lead the all-time series 4-0, but this will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2017.
The last time BYU played SMU in Dallas was in 1997 when the two were members of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC)
SMU Mustangs vs. BYU Cougars
• Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
• Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
• TV Channel: ESPN2
• City: University Park, Texas
• Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
• Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Spread favorite: SMU (-11)
Moneyline: SMU (-441), BYU (+336)
Over/Under: 55.5
