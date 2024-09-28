Inside The Mustangs

How to watch SMU vs. FSU: Live stream, TV channel, Time

Watch SMU open up ACC play for the first time against Florida State.

Ali Jawad

The SMU Mustangs (3-1) are poised to make history as they host the Florida State Seminoles (1-3) in their inaugural ACC game on Saturday, September 28th at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

This matchup marks a significant milestone for SMU as they enter a new era of conference competition.

Head Coach Rhett Lashlee and his team are coming off a 66-42 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs in the Iron Skillet Bowl. The Mustangs will look to ride that momentum in their first-ever matchup in the ACC.

Florida State, meanwhile, after a disappointing 0-3 start, notched its first win last week in a low-scoring contest, 14-9, over California.

SMU Mustangs vs. Florida State Seminoles

Time: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 28

TV Channel: ACC Network

City: University Park, Texas

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Live Stream:  fuboTV

BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines

Over/Under: Over 48 (-110), Under 48 (-110)

Moneyline: FSU (+180), SMU (-218)

