How to watch SMU vs. TCU: Live stream, TV channel, Time
The SMU Mustangs are returning from their bye week with a 2-1 record and are gearing up to face their cross-town rivals, the TCU Horned Frogs, in the 103rd edition of the Iron Skillet Bowl. During the week off, head coach Rhett Lashlee announced a change at the quarterback position, with Kevin Jennings now starting over Preston Stone.
Jennings will lead the Mustangs, who are aiming to recover after the offense struggled in their most recent game, an 18-15 loss to the BYU Cougars.
MORE: Rivalry Renewed: SMU and TCU Battle for the Iron Skillet
Meanwhile, TCU, which has won the previous two meetings, suffered a disappointing 35-34 loss to UCF last Saturday, allowing the Knights to stage a comeback victory. This defeat has left the Horned Frogs eager to redeem themselves and regain their footing. The disparity in the run game was a significant factor in the loss, with UCF outperforming TCU in this crucial aspect.
Head coach Sonny Dykes emphasized the importance of establishing a clear identity in the running game moving forward. He highlighted the need to leverage the strengths of both the offensive line and the running backs to develop a successful rushing attack. Dykes stressed the importance of consistent execution and ensuring that everyone fulfills their assigned roles within the system.
SMU Mustangs vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Time: 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 21
TV Channel: The CW Network, (Streaming)
City: University Park, Texas
Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Live Stream: fuboTV
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Pick ATS: SMU (+2.5)
Pick OU: Under (58.5)
