"I'm on Scholarship": A moment that defines College Football
As the SMU Mustangs prepare to face the Nevada Wolf Pack, Head Coach Rhett Lashlee caught one of his players completely off guard with an unforgettable moment.
In a heartwarming moment after Friday's practice, junior running back Zane Minors was given the honor of leading the team huddle, but Coach Lashlee's special instruction - to declare "I'm on scholarship" - added a layer of emotion that resonated with everyone present.
Minors joined the Mustangs in 2021 after a standout career at Westlake (Austin, TX), where he rushed for 1,696 yards and scored 23 touchdowns while helping Westlake win back-to-back state championships.
Minors redshirted his first year and not seeing any game action. Despite this, his dedication in the classroom earned him recognition on the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and a spot on the SMU Honor Roll with Distinction in the fall of 2021.
In his freshman year (2022), Minors saw limited action in one game. However, he significantly more action as a sophomore, appearing in seven games and accumulating 24 carries for a total of 101 rushing yards.
This heartwarming moment encapsulates the true spirit of college football, reminding us why these unscripted moments are often the most cherished.
