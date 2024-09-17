Kevin Jennings ready to seize the moment in first home start
SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings expressed his excitement and readiness as he prepares for his first home start against rival TCU this Saturday.
The Dallas native acknowledged the added responsibility of leading the offense, but exuded confidence in his abilities and preparation.
MORE: Rhett Lashlee looks forward to Iron Skillet Matchup after bye week
“It’s a big moment for me and my teammates," Jennings said. Coaches to for believing in me to give me the start. Yeah it's a big moment and I appreciate them."
He credited his experience from last season for easing the transition into the starting role.
Jennings anticipates a strong showing of support from family and friends, though his parents are managing ticket requests so he can stay focused.
The hype surrounding his debut is evident, with his recently released jersey in high demand.
Known for his "fearless" play and labeled a "playmaker" by his coach, Jennings relishes performing under pressure.
"Big games are when it actually comes out," he said. "That's when I perform the best."
"So I'm excited to get out here and play with my teammates and enjoy another week of football."
Jennings acknowledged the challenges posed by TCU's physicality and deceptive schemes but remained confident in his team's preparedness. He has quickly learned the significance of the SMU-TCU rivalry and is ready to embrace the competition.
As Saturday approaches, the Sophmore QB embodies a sense of calm and determination. He's ready to seize the moment, showcasing his skills and leading the Mustangs in front of a home crowd.
-Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
Mustangs climb one spot ahead of Iron Skillet rivalry in latest ACC power rankings
Florida State vs. SMU: Kickoff Time and TV Announced
What's next for Preston Stone after Quarterback change?