Kevin Jennings revels in rivalry win and new starter role
Following the SMU Mustangs' decisive 66-42 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, quarterback Kevin Jennings expressed his elation and confidence after leading his team to a resounding win in a crucial rivalry game.
"Honestly, it means a lot," Jennings said. "My coaches prepared me and my team all week, and they just told me to go out there and make the simple plays. That's all I did."
Jennings credited his teammates for their exceptional performance, highlighting the contributions of the special teams and defense.
"Our special teams and our defense showed out," he remarked. "For them to have our backs like that and to score without putting us on the field means a lot."
MORE: Rhett Lashlee credits physical dominance for SMU's Skillet victory
Discussing his preparation as the newly-minted starter, Jennings spoke about his increased focus on film study, note-taking, and extra practice sessions with the receivers.
"More film studying, more film, more notes in the meetings," he shared. "Just being extra particular, getting extra reps with the receivers, staying out after practice, doing all the extra, no matter what it is."
Jennings also praised teammate Rashard for his impactful playmaking ability.
"That man is crazy," Jennings said with a smile. "Every time we get the ball to him, it's going to be a big play. He's one of the leader playmakers on the team, and he's just got to keep doing what he's doing."
Reflecting on the emotions of the past two weeks following a tough loss, Jennings acknowledged the difficulty but emphasized the team's focus on moving forward.
"We had to put it behind us," he stated. "We had a big game coming ahead of us in TCU, a big rivalry game, so we kind of put that behind us and worked for this moment right here."
Jennings, a Dallas native, shared the significance of the win for his community.
"It means a lot to get back to my community, just give back to my community," he expressed. "Being a kid from Dallas like you said, and it just means a lot for me to see the kids out there. I was in their shoes at one moment."
Addressing the pressure of the rivalry game, Jennings credited his coaches for keeping the team focused.
"They gave me an edge, just going out there not trying to do too much," he explained. "Just get the ball to my playmakers and let them do the work."
The excitement in the locker room was palpable, according to Jennings.
"We all came in there, played our theme song, so you know we all turned up for that," he shared. "Everybody was pretty lit in there, everybody was lit, including the coaches too."
Looking forward, Jennings sees the win as a significant confidence boost for the Mustangs heading into ACC play. He also acknowledged the passion involved in playing a rival like TCU.
"I was going to be pretty passionate playing a rival like TCU, so I was going to be passionate to get the win," he remarked.
In closing, Jennings reflected on the transition to being the starting quarterback, acknowledging the challenges but ultimately embracing the opportunity.
"It's all been the same, really," he stated. "I've been preparing the same as a backup as well."
