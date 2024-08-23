Keys to Victory: Mustangs aim to start on good note
As the SMU Mustangs kick off their season Saturday against the Nevada Wolf Pack, all eyes are on their high-powered offense and the debut of quarterback Preston Stone.
While the Mustangs are favored, they must execute key strategies to secure a victory in this Week 0 matchup.
Air it Out
SMU's high-powered passing offense, led by the talented Preston Stone, should find plenty of success against Nevada's inexperienced secondary.
The Mustangs need to fully utilize their aerial weapons, and Stone must distribute the ball effectively to his talented receivers.
Look for Jake Bailey and Jordan Judson as primary targets, exploiting any mismatches and creating big plays downfield.
By establishing an early rhythm in the passing game, SMU can quickly put points on the board and force Nevada to play catch-up, disrupting their game plan.
Ground Control
Nevada will undoubtedly lean heavily on running back Sean Dollars to control the clock and wear down SMU's defense.
It's imperative that the Mustangs' front seven, led by several standouts, including LBs Ahmad Walker, Kobe Wilson, and DL Elijah Roberts, step up to the challenge.
Winning the battle at the line of scrimmage, plugging gaps, and preventing Dollars from breaking into the open field.
By forcing Nevada into obvious passing situations on third downs, SMU can disrupt their offensive rhythm and create opportunities for turnovers, swinging the momentum in their favor.
Special Teams Excellence
Winning the field position battle and capitalizing on scoring opportunities will be vital. SMU's special teams units must be sharp and execute flawlessly in coverage and returns. Overall, a matchup like this could allow the Mustangs to experiment with what they can do on special teams.
