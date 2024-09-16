Mustangs climb one spot ahead of Iron Skillet rivalry in latest ACC power rankings
The SMU Mustangs have climbed one spot to No. 13 in the latest USA Today ACC Power Rankings.
The Mustangs are coming off a bye week and are now preparing for their highly-anticipated rivalry game against the TCU Horned Frogs in the annual Iron Skillet Bowl.
SMU enters the matchup with a 2-1 record, having secured victories against Nevada and Houston Christian, while suffering a close loss to BYU.
The bye week provided the Mustangs an opportunity to regroup and fine-tune their strategies before facing their in-state rivals.
One significant development during the bye week was head coach Rhett Lashlee's decision to name Kevin Jennings as the starting quarterback.
This move ends the three-week quarterback competition between Jennings and Preston Stone, who started the first three games. The move offers the Mustangs a sense of stability and direction on offense heading into a crucial stretch of their season.
The Iron Skillet Bowl is always a fiercely contested battle, and this year's edition promises to be no different. SMU, now with a committed quarterback situation, will be eager to defend their home turf and secure a statement win against TCU.
A victory over the Horned Frogs would certainly give head coach Rhett Lashlee and company a boost of confidence and some momentum as they head into ACC play the following week.
