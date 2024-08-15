Mustangs face high expectations in ACC football preseason power rankings
SMU, fresh off a successful campaign and conference championship, finally realizes its long-held ambition of joining a Power Five conference as it enters the ACC.
However, the jump comes with elevated expectations and stiffer competition. Despite their accomplishments last season, the Mustangs according to 247 Sports' Cody Nagel are projected to finish 7th in the ACC, signaling the challenges ahead in this new landscape.
The Mustangs enter the ACC with some advantages. Their 11-win season in 2023, coupled with the return of experienced quarterback Preston Stone, suggests a potent offense capable of lighting up the scoreboard. Furthermore, the team's transition is eased by being one of three newcomers to the conference.
However, last season's three losses, all against Power Five opponents, serve as a reminder of the heightened level of play in the ACC. SMU will need to elevate their game further to compete consistently with the established powerhouses.
For head coach Rhett Lashlee, a successful inaugural season in the ACC could be transformative. A strong showing would not only validate SMU's inclusion in the conference but could also attract top recruits, potentially establishing the Mustangs as a perennial force in college football. The pressure is on, but the potential rewards are immense.
While a 7th place projection might seem modest considering last year's success, it underscores the reality of the ACC's competitive nature. SMU's journey in the ACC is just beginning, and this season will be a crucial test of their ability to thrive among the nation's elite. The Mustangs are poised to embrace the challenge and prove that they belong.
