Mustangs' RJ Maryland makes history, etching his name in school's record books
During a historic night for the SMU Mustangs, who took the field for their first-ever game against the Florida State Seminoles in their ACC debut, tight end RJ Maryland made history by setting a new school record for touchdown receptions by a tight end in Mustang program history.
At halftime, with the Mustangs leading 14-9, Maryland caught his 15th career touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone from quarterback Kevin Jennings at the start of the third quarter. This followed an interception by the defense.
The touchdown surpassed the previous record of 14 held by Kyle Granson. Maryland had tied this record in Week 0 against Nevada when he scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown in the 29-24 win over the Wolfpack.
On the subsequent offensive drive for the Mustangs, Maryland extended his record to 16 by catching his second touchdown pass of the game from Jennings, helping to increase the Mustangs' lead to a commanding 28-9 over the Seminoles.
The Mustangs overall have been in command of this game and have yet to trail against their ACC opponent.
