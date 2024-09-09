Mustangs searching for answers after stumbling in power four debut
The SMU Mustangs made a bold move, investing heavily to secure their place in the ACC. However, their Week 2 performance against BYU raised serious questions according to CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah about whether they're ready for the Power Four stage.
A disappointing 18-15 loss, in which they failed to score a single touchdown, highlighted the offensive struggles that have plagued the team under coach Rhett Lashlee.
The Mustangs' offensive performance was abysmal, averaging a mere 3.6 yards per play. Lashlee's inability to settle on a quarterback further compounded the problems.
The Mustangs committed an unbelievable amount of money to force their way into the ACC. Needless to say, losing to BYU 18-15 and not scoring a touchdown wasn't the performance the Ponies hoped for in their first Power Four matchup. The offense was a complete mess, averaging 3.6 yards per play as coach Rhett Lashlee struggled to settle on a quarterback. On the game's decisive drive, quarterback Kevin Jennings threw four straight incompletions. The Mustangs have some real soul searching to do after moving to 0-6 against power conference opponents under Lashlee.- Shehan Jeyarajah
The game's decisive drive epitomized the Mustangs' struggles, as quarterback Kevin Jennings threw four consecutive incompletions.
This loss extends SMU's winless streak against Power Five opponents to 0-6 under Lashlee. With the spotlight shining brighter than ever following their move to the ACC, the Mustangs face a challenging road ahead. They must address their offensive woes and find a way to compete at the highest level of college football.
