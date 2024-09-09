Inside The Mustangs

Mustangs searching for answers after stumbling in power four debut

SMU's costly loss to BYU raises serious questions about their readiness for the Power Four.

Ali Jawad

The SMU Mustangs made a bold move, investing heavily to secure their place in the ACC. However, their Week 2 performance against BYU raised serious questions according to CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah about whether they're ready for the Power Four stage.

A disappointing 18-15 loss, in which they failed to score a single touchdown, highlighted the offensive struggles that have plagued the team under coach Rhett Lashlee.

The Mustangs' offensive performance was abysmal, averaging a mere 3.6 yards per play. Lashlee's inability to settle on a quarterback further compounded the problems.

The game's decisive drive epitomized the Mustangs' struggles, as quarterback Kevin Jennings threw four consecutive incompletions.

This loss extends SMU's winless streak against Power Five opponents to 0-6 under Lashlee. With the spotlight shining brighter than ever following their move to the ACC, the Mustangs face a challenging road ahead. They must address their offensive woes and find a way to compete at the highest level of college football.

