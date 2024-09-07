Post-Game Recap: SMU falls to BYU, home winning streak snapped
One streak ends, another prevails. After an impressive nine consecutive wins at home, the SMU Mustangs' streak was halted in an 18-15 loss to the BYU Cougars. This victory marks BYU's fifth straight win against the Mustangs, solidifying their undefeated 5-0 all-time record in the series.
Following a home-opening offensive showcase last week, SMU encountered a starkly different reality against BYU.
The high-flying offense that racked up nearly 600 yards in their previous victory has been grounded, replaced by a defensive struggle that has kept both teams in check.
The final moments of the game were filled with tension as the Mustangs, trailing by three, desperately sought to tie or win the game. With the clock ticking down, backup quarterback Kevin Jennings, who was under center for much of the game, faced immense pressure.
Jennings final four pass attempts fell incomplete, including a last-ditch effort deep downfield on 4th down. As the ball sailed harmlessly into the open field, the BYU sideline erupted in celebration.
The Cougars' defense had held strong, securing the victory and extending their dominance over the Mustangs.
Here is a complete recap of all the action from Friday night in Dallas.
First Half Recap
The opening quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium was a mixed bag for the SMU Mustangs. Initially, both teams were locked in a defensive stalemate, unable to generate any offensive rhythm.
A glimmer of hope shined for the Mustangs when BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff fumbled, with SMU's Elijah Roberts recovering the loose ball. However, the Mustangs' offense couldn't seize the momentum, sputtering and ending their first two possessions with a disappointing -18 yards.
BYU proceeded with a 75-yard drive on its next possession and took advantage of a roughing the passer penalty against SMU. This resulted in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Retzlaff to tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase.
The Mustangs' offensive fortunes shifted when backup quarterback Kevin Jennings stepped in for Preston Stone on the third possession. Jennings injected life into the offense, orchestrating a promising 12-play, 72-yard drive, despite the drive stalling with a failed 4th down conversion in the endzone.
The second quarter saw a positive turn for SMU as kicker Colin Rogers stepped up and delivered. Rogers showcased his leg strength and accuracy, connecting on two long-range field goals from 53 and 52 yards.
Rogers again contributed to the Mustangs' score by making his third field goal of the night from 38-yards out.
The first half would end after BYU kicker Will Ferrin missed a 55-yard field goal, giving the Mustangs a 9-7 lead at the break.
Second Half Recap
The Cougars started the second half with a bang, as Retzlaff connected with receiver Darius Lassiter for a 57-yard gain, igniting hopes of a quick score.
However, the Mustangs' defense responded fiercely, pressuring Retzlaff into an interception. Linebacker Kobe Wilson made a spectacular play, snatching the ball and returning it 34 yards deep into BYU territory.
The Mustangs capitalized and converted the turnover into three more points. Rogers tied his own school record with his fourth successful kick from 28 yards, extending the Mustangs' lead to 12-7.
After consecutive punts, BYU took the lead late in the 3rd quarter when running back Enoch Nawahine scored a touchdown from nine yards out. They made it a three-point game after Retzlaff connected with receiver Keanu Hill for a successful 2-point conversion, giving BYU a 15-12 lead at the end of the third.
In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs' offense finally found some rhythm. Jennings completed a 20-yard pass to Key'Shawn Smith, moving the chains to midfield. Then, Brashard Smith broke free for a 30-yard run, setting SMU up with a first down at the BYU 20-yard line.
However, the Mustangs' momentum was abruptly halted when cornerback Marque Collins intercepted Jennings’ pass.
SMU's defense responded when defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte, like his teammate Anthony Booker Jr., did last week, intercepted Retzlaff, putting the Mustangs in striking distance.
With an opportunity to go ahead, the Mustangs would give it right back after Smith coughed up the football while attempting to pitch back to receiver Jordan Hudson. BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson recovered the ball.
After the Mustangs' defense held and forced a BYU punt, the offense would tack on three more points. The reliable Rogers set a new single-game program record with five field goals, tying the game 15-15.
Faced with a critical fourth and one from their own 48-yard line, BYU kept their offense out on the field and converted after a 37-yard run by running back Miles Davis, which led to a go-ahead 26-yard Ferrin field goal.
Top Performers
- Kicker Collin Rogers emerged as one of the few bright spots for the Mustangs in this tough loss. His record-setting five field goals were the only source of scoring for SMU, demonstrating his remarkable accuracy and composure under pressure.
- Punter Issac Pearson recorded four punts for 193 yards, including a 52-yard punt and one touchback.
- Safety Ahmad Moses led the Mustangs with 9 tackles and a tackle for loss.
- Linebacker Kobe Wilson finished the night recording 5 tackles and an interception that led to three points.
Key Stats
- Both teams struggled on third down going a combined 5-29 on conversions.
- BYU outgained SMU in total yards 336-261.
- Both teams committed a combined six turnovers.
Looking Ahead
The Mustangs will look to rebound from this tough loss as they return to their home turf for the third consecutive week. Awaiting them is the highly anticipated Iron Skillet rivalry game against their crosstown rivals, the TCU Horned Frogs.