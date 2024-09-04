Preston Stone ready for BYU challenge, praises team's progress
SMU Mustangs quarterback Preston Stone addressed the media today, sharing his insights on the upcoming matchup against BYU, the Mustangs' impressive performance against Houston Christian, and the transition to the ACC.
Stone acknowledged the challenge posed by BYU, highlighting their disciplined defense.
"They're a really good team... Defense plays very disciplined, they don't beat themselves," he noted, recalling a close game against BYU two years ago.
He emphasized the need for SMU to execute consistently in critical situations.
"I think it's going to come down to us just being consistent, out-disciplining them, and doing our jobs."
Stone praised the team's balanced offensive approach against Houston Christian.
"We ran for almost 400 yards... that was spread out between three guys which was really really impressive," he said.
He also highlighted the involvement of ten different receivers, emphasizing the team's depth and selfless culture.
"It says a lot about the guys that we have... that we can spread the ball around and egos won't get in the way," Stone remarked.
Stone also lauded the defense's stellar performance, allowing only seven points while allowing just 34 yards rushing.
"Our defense kept us in the game every year," he said, drawing parallels to the previous season. He anticipates their continued dominance in the upcoming games.
Reflecting on the team's progress, Stone said, "I think we took a big step for sure." He acknowledged areas for improvement, stating, "There's still a lot of room for myself and for us as a unit to improve."
When asked about the key to a fast start on offense, Stone emphasized execution and avoiding penalties.
"We definitely [need to be] staying ahead of the chains... making sure that we're clicking with our game plan," he stated.
Regarding the challenging 10-game Power 4 conference schedule, Stone said the team focuses on the task at hand.
"Once you're in the moment, once the ball is snapped it's just another team regardless of who you're playing," he stated.
