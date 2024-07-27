Ranking the Top 10 SMU Mustangs players in 2024
The SMU Mustangs are poised for an exciting season in 2024. They have a talented roster filled with experienced players and rising stars. The team is also preparing for its first year in the ACC, marking the dawn of a new era.
Here's a look at the top 10 players expected to make a significant impact this year:
10. Jaylan Knighton, RB Sr.
Jaylan Knighton is a dynamic running back with a combination of speed, agility, and power. His experience at University of Miami and in the ACC brings a valuable skill set to the Mustangs' offense. Known for his ability to break tackles and make big plays, Knighton adds an explosive element to the team's running game.
9. Jonathan McGill, S Sr.
Jonathan McGill is a versatile defensive back who can play multiple positions in the secondary. His experience, athleticism, and coverage skills make him a valuable asset in defending both the pass and run.
8. Kobe Wilson, LB Sr.
A veteran linebacker with a high football IQ and is the heart of the Mustangs' defense. Wilsons leadership, tackling ability, and understanding of the scheme make him a vital asset on the field.
7. Ahmad Walker, LB Sr.
Next to Wilson is senior linebacker Ahmad Walker, a seasoned veteran and respected leader, is widely recognized for his remarkable physicality and exceptional ability to disrupt the run, establishing himself as a formidable presence in the heart of the defensive line.
6. Isaiah Nwokobia, S Jr.
Isaiah Nwokobia is a ball-hawking safety known for his instincts and coverage skills. His ability to read opposing offenses and create turnovers adds another dimension to the Mustangs' defense.
5. RJ Maryland, TE Jr.
RJ Maryland is a versatile tight end who can contribute both as a receiver and blocker. His athleticism and reliable hands make him a valuable target in the passing game.
4. Elijah Roberts, DE Sr.
The Mustangs' defensive line is anchored by Elijah Roberts, a disruptive edge rusher with a knack for getting to the quarterback. His speed, power, and relentless pursuit will create havoc in opposing backfields.
3. Logan Parr, OG Sr.
Another pillar of the offensive line, Logan Parr brings a physical presence and nastiness to the interior. His ability to open running lanes and protect the quarterback is instrumental in the Mustangs' offensive scheme.
2. Justin Osborne, OT Sr.
Protecting Stone's blindside will be Justin Osborne, a veteran offensive tackle known for his strength and technique. His experience and consistency are vital for establishing a solid foundation in the trenches.
1. Preston Stone, QB Jr.
As the Mustangs' signal-caller, Preston Stone's leadership and playmaking abilities will be crucial to their success. His accuracy, decision-making, and athleticism make him a threat both through the air and on the ground.
