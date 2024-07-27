Inside The Mustangs

Ranking the Top 10 SMU Mustangs players in 2024

Here are the top key playmakers for the Mustangs' 2024 ACC campaign

Ali Jawad

Oct 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; SMU Mustangs tight end RJ Maryland (82) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Temple Owls during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; SMU Mustangs tight end RJ Maryland (82) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Temple Owls during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
The SMU Mustangs are poised for an exciting season in 2024. They have a talented roster filled with experienced players and rising stars. The team is also preparing for its first year in the ACC, marking the dawn of a new era.

Here's a look at the top 10 players expected to make a significant impact this year:

10. Jaylan Knighton, RB Sr.

Jaylan Knighton is a dynamic running back with a combination of speed, agility, and power. His experience at University of Miami and in the ACC brings a valuable skill set to the Mustangs' offense. Known for his ability to break tackles and make big plays, Knighton adds an explosive element to the team's running game.

9. Jonathan McGill, S Sr.

Oct 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls wide receiver Zae Baines (80) makes a catch against SMU Mustangs safety Jonathan McGill (2) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan McGill is a versatile defensive back who can play multiple positions in the secondary. His experience, athleticism, and coverage skills make him a valuable asset in defending both the pass and run.

8. Kobe Wilson, LB Sr.

Sep 9, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Kobe Wilson (24) during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A veteran linebacker with a high football IQ and is the heart of the Mustangs' defense. Wilsons leadership, tackling ability, and understanding of the scheme make him a vital asset on the field.

7. Ahmad Walker, LB Sr.

Oct 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; SMU Mustangs linebacker Ahmad Walker (34) reacts to getting a sack during the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Next to Wilson is senior linebacker Ahmad Walker, a seasoned veteran and respected leader, is widely recognized for his remarkable physicality and exceptional ability to disrupt the run, establishing himself as a formidable presence in the heart of the defensive line.

6. Isaiah Nwokobia, S Jr.

Isaiah Nwokobia is a ball-hawking safety known for his instincts and coverage skills. His ability to read opposing offenses and create turnovers adds another dimension to the Mustangs' defense.

5. RJ Maryland, TE Jr.

Oct 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end RJ Maryland (82) carries the ball in front of UCF Knights cornerback Corey Thornton (14) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

RJ Maryland is a versatile tight end who can contribute both as a receiver and blocker. His athleticism and reliable hands make him a valuable target in the passing game.

4. Elijah Roberts, DE Sr.

Sep 9, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive end Elijah Roberts (5) during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Mustangs' defensive line is anchored by Elijah Roberts, a disruptive edge rusher with a knack for getting to the quarterback. His speed, power, and relentless pursuit will create havoc in opposing backfields.

3. Logan Parr, OG Sr.

Another pillar of the offensive line, Logan Parr brings a physical presence and nastiness to the interior. His ability to open running lanes and protect the quarterback is instrumental in the Mustangs' offensive scheme.

2. Justin Osborne, OT Sr.

Protecting Stone's blindside will be Justin Osborne, a veteran offensive tackle known for his strength and technique. His experience and consistency are vital for establishing a solid foundation in the trenches.

1. Preston Stone, QB Jr.

Sep 23, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Preston Stone (2) looks to the sidelines after he is sacked by the TCU Horned Frogs defense during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As the Mustangs' signal-caller, Preston Stone's leadership and playmaking abilities will be crucial to their success. His accuracy, decision-making, and athleticism make him a threat both through the air and on the ground.

Ali Jawad

ALI JAWAD

