Rhett Lashlee confident in Mustangs' potential after dominant home opener
SMU Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee expressed satisfaction after his team's commanding 59-7 victory over Houston Christian in their home opener on Saturday night.
The Mustangs showcased a dominant performance in all phases, particularly on the defensive side, generating three turnovers and stifling the Huskies' ground attack the entire game.
Lashlee praised his defense's ability to create turnovers and capitalize on the ensuing short fields.
"Not only to get the ball back a lot quicker because they're getting off the field quick but the turnover short fields," Lashlee said. "Even scoring I mean man that changes a game very very quickly and it takes a lot lot the pressure off everybody"
The coach also lauded the offense for their quick start and ability to control the game early.
"We were able to go out, our defense got a stop, we were able to go score, got a stop and score, and that kind of put it over with," he remarked.
Following the win Lashlee addressed various aspects of the game to reporters.
Bashard Smith's emergence at running back
Lashlee revealed his long-standing admiration for Smith's explosiveness and versatility. Comparing him to NFL star Isiah Pacheco, Lashlee believed Smith's downhill running style and ability to catch the ball made him a natural fit in the Mustangs' offensive scheme.
Quarterback rotation
The coach affirmed that the quarterback rotation between Preston Stone and Kevin Jennings went according to plan. He emphasized the importance of both quarterbacks getting reps in the second half, even in a blowout, to prepare for future games.
Elijah Roberts' performance
Lashlee acknowledged that the lack of statistics for the standout defensive lineman could be attributed to opponents game-planning around him. He expressed confidence in Roberts' ability to make an impact as the season progresses.
New offensive line
Lashlee was encouraged by the offensive line's performance in their first outing together, particularly their success in pass protection. He believes this group has the potential to improve significantly as they continue to gel.
Freshmen contributions
Lashlee highlighted the value of giving young players like Freshman RB/WR Derek McFall valuable game experience. On just his second carry, McFall scored his first career touchdown.
Kevin Jennings' development
The coach enthusiastically praised Jennings' burgeoning confidence on the field and his notably enhanced decision-making skills, especially in crucial situations where securing possession of the football was paramount.
Jennings' growing awareness of game situations and his ability to make smart choices under pressure were highlighted as key factors in his overall development as a player.
