Rhett Lashlee credits physical dominance for SMU's Skillet victory
Following a resounding 66-42 victory over TCU, SMU Mustangs' head coach Rhett Lashlee emphasized the all-around team effort and physical dominance that fueled their win.
"To win from the first play to the last play, we needed to leave no doubt that we were the most physical team on the field," Lashlee stated. "That was literally our only thought process coming into the game - on offense, defense, special teams - and credit to our guys for carrying it out."
Lashlee praised the offense's efficiency, highlighting quarterback Kevin Jennings 14-for-19 passing performance with two touchdowns, complemented by a strong running game that amassed 238 yards. He also underscored the pivotal role of non-offensive touchdowns, including a scoop-and-score and a punt return for a touchdown, in securing the win.
MORE: Post-Game Recap: Iron Skillet returns to Dallas, Mustangs dismantle Horned Frogs
"We had three non-offensive touchdowns, and that's how you score 66 points against a good football team," Lashlee remarked.
Reflecting on the game's flow, Lashlee pinpointed a key sequence right before halftime as a turning point.
"The big third-down touchdown pass from Kevin to Jordan Hudson, followed by Moses' pick-six, and then us getting a field goal - that was big," he explained. "It just kind of gave us some breathing room going into halftime."
Lashlee also acknowledged the exceptional support from SMU's fan base and students, crediting their energy for contributing to the team's success.
"Happy for our fan base, happy for our students," he said. "Our students were incredible tonight... Everyone in the SMU family deserves to enjoy this win and share in this win. It was a complete team win."
When asked about the emotions following the win, Lashlee expressed humility and relief, acknowledging the challenges of the game.
"Football's hard... But I'm just humbled to get to be here. I'm humbled to be the coach at SMU. I'm humbled to get to live in Dallas."
Looking ahead to ACC play, Lashlee stressed the importance of maintaining offensive balance, stopping the run on defense, limiting explosive plays, and continuing their strong special teams performance. He also acknowledged the team's growth and the adjustments made to the offensive line during the bye week, emphasizing the need for continuity.
"We're going to do our best to take it one game at a time," Lashlee stated, embracing the challenges that lie ahead in conference play. "We're three and one, and we're starting an eight-game stretch in the ACC, and it looks like every week anybody can win in that league."
Overall, Lashlee's post-game comments reflected a sense of pride in his team's performance, gratitude for the SMU community, and a focused determination as they embark on their ACC journey.
