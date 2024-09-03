Rhett Lashlee looks ahead to BYU matchup, addresses team progress
SMU Head Coach Rhett Lashlee discusses the upcoming game against BYU, highlighting their explosive offense and improved defense.
He reflects on SMU's previous win, praises their performance, and acknowledges areas for improvement. Lashlee also touches on the challenge of playing ten consecutive Power 4 opponents and addresses injury updates.
Lashlee shared his insights on the upcoming game against BYU, highlighting the challenges they present
"They're really explosive on offense... can run it and throw it." He also expressed excitement about the Friday night matchup at Ford Stadium. "Excited to be in Ford Stadium Friday night... and get a chance to try to get our third win."
The head coach praised the team's performance in their previous game in which the Mustangs dominated in all phases.
"I thought we played pretty well... Offensively we had 42 knockdowns (and) ran for almost 370 yards." However, he acknowledged room for improvement. "Cut the penalties in half... still could be better there."
Addressing the unique challenge of facing ten consecutive Power 5 opponents, Lashlee emphasized focusing on the team's growth.
"10 straight power games is what we asked for... there's no pressure on us... we just need to relax and go play."
Regarding the ACC, Lashlee noted the parity in college football, stating: "If you watch college football the first week and a half... there's a lot of parity. It's hard to win."
Lashlee provided injury updates, stating: "I think Moochie (WR Moochie Dixon) should be available this week. LJ, we're kind of taking him day to day. I think he'll be good to go."
On the quarterback situation, Lashlee confirmed: "Preston's our starter... he's going to start and he's going to play a lot... I still think you'll see Kevin."
Lashlee praised the addition of Tank Booker to the defense: "Having a guy like Tank in the middle... to kind of anchor the unit there, I think has been big."
Regarding BYU's defense, Lashlee noted: "They make you earn everything... they don't give up explosive plays." He emphasized the need for offensive execution: "(They) make you execute extremely at a high level and be balanced otherwise you're going to struggle."
Lashlee concluded by discussing Isaac Pearson's unique journey and his positive impact. "He's got a great attitude... he's just grateful to be here. He's a great team member."
He also spoke about his relationship with BYU's coach, Kalani Sitake: "There's not a better... human being (or) coach (or) Ambassador for our game... than Kalani."
