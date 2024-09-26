Rhett Lashlee looks ahead to SMU's ACC opener against Florida State
SMU Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee addressed the media ahead of the Mustangs' matchup against Florida State. Lashlee discussed various topics, including his team's preparation, the challenges posed by Florida State, and the excitement surrounding the game.
When asked about his familiarity with Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Lashlee acknowledged his awareness of the talented signal-caller.
"I was aware of DJ back a little bit when he was coming out of high school," Lashlee said. "Obviously, he was a big-time recruit who went to Clemson and had some early success."
Lashlee also emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and intensity after a physically demanding game against TCU.
"We're not about playing with emotion; we're about playing passionately and intensely," he stated. "The physicality [against TCU] was a big factor, but this one will be even more physical."
The coach highlighted Florida State's strengths, particularly their defense and special teams. "They're bigger, they're faster, and they play defense the right way," Lashlee said. "Offensively, they're going to run it right at us."
Addressing the potential for a letdown after a big win, Lashlee stressed the importance of staying focused.
"We can't allow that to happen," he said. "We're playing Florida State in our home stadium as a conference opener, so we should be ready to play."
The excitement surrounding the game is palpable on campus. Lashlee noted that the atmosphere is "as high as it can be," but emphasized the need for his team to remain focused and avoid getting caught up in the hype.
Regarding injuries, Lashlee confirmed that running back Jaylan Knighton would be out for the season due to surgery. However, he expressed optimism about the recovery of other injured players like Kobe Wilson and LJ Collier.
Lashlee also praised his coaching staff and the team's training regimen for helping to keep players healthy.
"We do everything we can to do in-season to get the physicality we need ready to play, but we're trying to take care of them for the long haul," he said.
As SMU prepares to face a formidable Florida State team, Lashlee and his players are determined to build on their recent success and make a statement in their ACC opener.