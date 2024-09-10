Rhett Lashlee names Kevin Jennings starting QB, replacing Preston Stone
In a move that signals a shift in offensive strategy, SMU Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee has announced that Kevin Jennings will take over as the starting quarterback, replacing Preston Stone.
This decision comes after SMU's 2-1 start to the season, which included both quarterbacks seeing playing time.
Jennings, who notably led the Mustangs to an AAC Championship victory last season after Stone suffered a season-ending injury, brings a proven track record of success to the starting role.
His performance in the championship game showcased his ability to lead the team under pressure, a quality that may have factored into Lashlee's decision.
While Stone was the initial starter heading into the season, Lashlee had always indicated that Jennings would also be involved in the offense.
The Mustangs' inconsistent start, however, seems to have prompted the coaching staff to make a change in hopes of revitalizing the team's performance.
This quarterback change marks a significant development in SMU's season. It will be interesting to see how Jennings' leadership impacts the team's offensive dynamics and overall performance in the upcoming games, particularly their rivalry matchup against TCU following the bye week.
